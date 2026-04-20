Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Assists despite loss
Dewsbury-Hall assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Liverpool.
Dewsbury-Hall set up the only Everton goal during Sunday's loss, finding Beto for a second half equalizer. The goal contribution is always nice, but it's a heart-breaking loss against cross-city rivals in Liverpool. Dewsbury-Hall is up to an excellent 11 goal contributions, his best return in the Premier League across four seasons.
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