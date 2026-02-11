Dewsbury-Hall missed his chance to start a scoring streak after recording a goal in his previous outing, but he delivered his best production of crosses over his last six games while adding four fouls drawn and four dribbles (two successful) against the Cherries. He remains one of the top scorers of an inconsistent side, with his five-goal tally now tied by both Iliman Ndiaye and Thierno Barry. The playmaker should be expected to see significant time on the pitch and continue to take corner kicks from the right flank throughout the season.