Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headshot

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Provides assist against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dewsbury-Hall assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Dewsbury-Hall played a key role in Everton's win, assisting the decisive goal with a well placed pass for Thierno Barry to finish from close range. Beyond the assist, he was very active creatively and now has five goals and three assists this season from midfield, along with 27 chances created, placing him among the more productive attacking midfielders in the league. His attacking influence should continue into the next fixture against Burnley, who sit 19th, making it a favorable matchup.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago