Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Provides assist against Newcastle

Dewsbury-Hall assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Dewsbury-Hall played a key role in Everton's win, assisting the decisive goal with a well placed pass for Thierno Barry to finish from close range. Beyond the assist, he was very active creatively and now has five goals and three assists this season from midfield, along with 27 chances created, placing him among the more productive attacking midfielders in the league. His attacking influence should continue into the next fixture against Burnley, who sit 19th, making it a favorable matchup.