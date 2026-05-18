Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Records three crosses

Dewsbury-Hall registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Sunderland.

Dewsbury-Hall wouldn't earn a goal contribution Sunday but still had some decent work in his 90 minutes of play, notching one shot, a chance created and three crosses. The midfielder now heads into the final match of the season with eight goals and four assists, a solid first campaign with Everton.