Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headshot

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Scores equalizer late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dewsbury-Hall scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus West Ham United.

Dewsbury-Hall fired home a clutch equalizer in the 88th minute, ripping a clean volley off James Tarkowski's smart headed layoff inside the box to make it 1-1 and momentarily drop West Ham into the relegation zone on goal difference before Callum Wilson's stoppage-time dagger wiped it out. He stepped up as one of Everton's most dangerous threats after the break, finishing with a goal, one chance created and a season-high two interceptions as the Toffees pushed hard for what would have been a huge point. Dewsbury-Hall now sits on eight Premier League goals and four assists this season, and delivering in a high-leverage moment like that shows exactly why coach David Moyes keeps leaning on him, with 26 starts across 27 appearances.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton
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