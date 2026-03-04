Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Scores goal in victory

Dewsbury-Hall scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Burnley.

Dewsbury-Hall buried Everton's second goal against the Clarets around the hour mark, clipping a calm finish past Martin Dubravka after Iliman Ndiaye slipped him through. The midfielder consistently popped up in the pockets between Burnley's midfield and back line, giving Everton a smooth connector from the build-up into the final third. The strike marked his sixth league goal of the season and highlighted his growing impact, as the playmaker also fired a season-high five shots in a strong all-around performance.