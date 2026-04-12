Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headshot

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: Scores late equaliser in away 2-2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dewsbury-Hall scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Dewsbury-Hall scored his seventh goal of the season as he helped Everton draw away to Brentford with his 91st-minute goal. The midfielder did brilliantly to squeeze the ball underneath the defender and the keeper. He put two shots on target, his second time reaching this number in his last four games. He also created two chances, having failed to create a chance in any of his three previous games.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton
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