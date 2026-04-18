Kieron Bowie Injury: Faces fitness test

Bowie "is nursing an ailment, and we'll see how he feels Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Bowie picked up a muscular injury in training and will be assessed on game day to determine whether he'll be available and eventually fit enough to extend his streak of starts. Gift Orban is likely to return to the XI after coming off the bench last week. Abdou Harroui or Amin Sarr would replace Bowie if needed.