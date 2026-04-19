Kieron Bowie Injury: Out to face Milan

Bowie (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against AC Milan.

Bowie has not recovered from his "ailment" and will sit out Sunday's tilt, as the injury is too much to play through. The forward has started in almost every game since joining the club, only missing out on his first contest, so this is a rough loss. They will hope he only misses one match and can return to his starting role up top alongside Gift Orban, with Verona switching to only one forward due to his absence.