Kieron Bowie Injury: Probable for Lecce fixture

Bowie (undisclosed) "was able to practice fully a couple of times this week, so he's returning," coach Paolo Sammarco communicated.

Bowie will be back after skipping the previous game due to a mild muscular problem, but it remains to be seen whether he'll start right away or if he'll be managed. Amin Sarr (illness) and Ioan Vermesan are the options in the role, as Gift Orban (team-mandated suspension) and Daniel Mosquera (knee) are out. Bowie has fired multiple shots in his last seven displays, scoring twice, totaling 19 attempts (two on target) and adding eight chances created, six crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (one won) over that span.