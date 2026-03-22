Kieron Bowie News: Fairly lively in Atalanta match

Bowie registered two shots (one on goal), one tackle (zero won) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Atalanta.

Bowie went toe-to-toe with the opposing defenders throughout the game and often came up victorious, setting a new season high in key passes, but his teammates didn't exploit his feeds. He had logged just one in the previous six games combined. He has fired multiple shots in five fixtures on the trot, racking up 12 attempts (three on target) and scoring once. Instead, his three-match streak with at least one cross came to an end.