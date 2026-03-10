Kieron Bowie News: First Serie A goal

Bowie scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Bowie converted his chance from the center of the box Sunday to score his first Serie A goal and give Verona a 2-1 lead which they would not relinquish. The young forward's four shot attempts marked his most in a single appearance this season. Bowie has made five consecutive appearances (five starts) since completing a January transfer from Scottish side Hibernian.