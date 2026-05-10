Kieron Bowie News: Leads team in shots against Como

Bowie had three shots (zero on goal) and one tackle (one won) and drew three fouls in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Como.

Bowie was once again the main threat for his side but didn't manage to replicate last week's goal despite a pair of juicy attempts. He has scored twice in his last four outings (all stats), registering 10 shots (four on target), three chances created and three tackles (two won) during that stretch.