Kieron Bowie News: Makes starting XI

Bowie (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Lecce.

Bowie made his return to the starting lineup after skipping the previous game due to a mild muscular problem, with the coaching staff showing enough confidence in his recovery to hand him an immediate recall rather than opting to manage his minutes. Amin Sarr and Ioan Vermesan, who had been the available options in the role during his absence, revert to backup positions as a result.