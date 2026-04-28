Kieron Bowie News: Mostly stifled by Lecce

Bowie (undisclosed) had two chances created and drew two fouls in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Bowie went to distance despite missing one match because of a muscular problem, but wasn't very productive, failing to take a shot for the first time in eight appearances. Instead, he has created at least one chance in four consecutive showings, racking up 10 and adding nine attempts (four on target) and two crosses (zero accurate) over that span.