Kieron Bowie headshot

Kieron Bowie News: Scores goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bowie scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Bowie leveled the scoring through a left-footed strike from the edge of the box in stoppage time of Sunday's game. He also generated more than two shots for the third match in a row while finding the back of the net for the second time over that period. Four months have been enough for the winter signing to become the club's second-leading scorer with four goals. Thus, he could take advantage of the momentum if he continues to feature as a center-forward.

Kieron Bowie
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now