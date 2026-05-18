Kieron Bowie News: Scores goal in draw

Bowie scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Bowie leveled the scoring through a left-footed strike from the edge of the box in stoppage time of Sunday's game. He also generated more than two shots for the third match in a row while finding the back of the net for the second time over that period. Four months have been enough for the winter signing to become the club's second-leading scorer with four goals. Thus, he could take advantage of the momentum if he continues to feature as a center-forward.