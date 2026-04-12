Kieron Bowie News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Bowie scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Torino.

Bowie scored his second goal of the season Saturday, an outside-the-box strike in the 38th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of three shots he took in the match and he also created one chance on the attack. He played the full 90 minutes in his second match in a row.