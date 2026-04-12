Kieron Bowie headshot

Kieron Bowie News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bowie scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Torino.

Bowie scored his second goal of the season Saturday, an outside-the-box strike in the 38th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of three shots he took in the match and he also created one chance on the attack. He played the full 90 minutes in his second match in a row.

Kieron Bowie
Verona
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