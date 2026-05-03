Kieron Bowie News: Scores opener

Bowie scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Bowie gave Hellas Verona a shock lead in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, deflecting Domagoj Bradaric's powerful cross into the net in the first half after Gleison Bremer's error allowed the ball to reach the left side, with Michele Di Gregorio failing to cover his near post. The forward also contributed defensively with two tackles and one block during the match. Bowie has now scored three Serie A goals this season across 11 appearances, making him one of the more productive forwards on an already-relegated Verona side in a difficult campaign.