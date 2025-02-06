Kike Barja Injury: Forced off Thursday
Barja was forced off with an apparent injury during Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Sociedad.
Barja was forced off the pitch Thursday due to an injury, another frustrating setback for the winger. Barja had just returned to the starting XI in recent weeks after starting the season with a lengthy spell on the sideline, and will be a heavy doubt for Monday's trip to Mallorca. Jorge Herrando came on to replace him.
