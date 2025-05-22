Fantasy Soccer
Kike Barja Injury: Not training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Barja (groin) isn't training on Thursday and is likely ruled out for Saturday's final game of the season against Alaves, the club announced.

Barja will likely miss the final game of the season against Alaves on Saturday since he was still not training on Thursday due to an adductor injury. He will aim to come back fit and available for the pre-season with Osasuna. That said, his absence doesn't impact the starting XI since he has only been a bench option this season.

Kike Barja
Osasuna
