Kike Barja News: Assists late goal off bench

Barja assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Barja came on as a substitute in the 60th minute and provided the assist for Ante Budimir's goal in the 82nd minute. His impact off the bench added fresh energy to Osasuna's attack. Barja's contribution helped secure the win and marked his first significant minutes since early March. He played 30 minutes on Thursday after totaling just 15 minutes across his previous nine available appearances. His performance against Atletico may earn him more time off the bench in the final games of the season. His next opportunity to play will come against Espanyol on Sunday.