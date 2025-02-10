Fantasy Soccer
Kike Barja News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Barja (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Mallorca.

Barja is back on the team sheet after being forced off in the club's last contest, appearing to only be dealing with minor issues after making the bench. That said, he is probably still feeling some of the injury and is being limited, as he did start in their last two matches. However, he will hope to see the start again after testing his legs, as he has started in three of his past five appearances on the team sheet.

