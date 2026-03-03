Kike Barja News: Impact substitute appearance

Kike Barja recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Kike Barja entered the fray Sunday with just nine minutes remaining. Despite his brief time on the pitch, the experienced forward led the Osasuna attack with eight crosses (three accurate) and created one chance. The long-serving Osasuna veteran has made just one start in La Liga this season across 16 total appearances. Kike Barja has registered one assist and zero goals across his last 47 appearances (seven starts), dating back to the 2023/24 campaign.