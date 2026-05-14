Kike Barja News: Nets late goal in defeat

Kike Barja scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Atletico Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Kike Barja tucked a shot just under the crossbar late into the second half Tuesday to score Osasuna's lone goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. The attacking-midfielder entered the match as a first half substitute due to injury and produced a team high 10 crosses (four accurate) across his 53 minute shift. Over his last 10 appearances (one start), Barja has scored twice and assisted twice.