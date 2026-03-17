Kike Barja News: Registers assist off bench

Barja assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

Barja came off the bench in the 74th minute in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Real Sociedad, providing an assist for Victor Munoz while adding one key pass. The forward has mainly served as a substitute this season, starting just once in 18 appearances, and is on a run of two straight matches with a goal contribution.