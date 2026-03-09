Kike Barja News: Scores goal to spark comeback

Kike Barja scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mallorca.

Barja scored Osasuna's goal in the 89th minute to bring the game back to 2-1. They would go on to draw 2-2. The substitute came on with 13 minutes to go and attempted a remarkable seven crosses as his team chased the game. This was his first goal of the season coming from only his second shot of the season and his first on target.