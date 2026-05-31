Kike Barja News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Barja has signed a contract extension with Osasuna until June 2028, prolonging his lifelong association with the club he joined at the age of eight by at least two more seasons, the club announced.

Barja has made 232 official appearances for Osasuna since making his debut in May 2017, becoming one of the most loyal and important figures in the club's recent history across an era that has included a promotion, seven consecutive top-flight seasons, a Copa del Rey runners-up finish, European qualification and the club's first ever appearance in the Supercopa de Espana. The season that has just concluded was the first in which Barja served as first captain, with the club praising both his on-field contribution and his leadership in the dressing room as key factors in securing an eighth consecutive La Liga campaign.