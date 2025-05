Barja (groin) was on the bench but wasn't fielded in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Barja made a token appearance on the team sheet in the season finale as he wasn't fit enough to play due to a groin injury. He had a minor role for the second straight campaign, posting one assist, 10 key passes, 37 crosses (14 accurate) and eight corners in 15 showings (three starts).