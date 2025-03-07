Kike Injury: Late call for Saturday
Kike is questionable for Saturday's match Villarreal, according to manager Eduardo Coudet. "As for the injured, especially about Kike, it's going to be the last moment. I'm honest with you, I think it's going to be fine, but we're going to take care of it until the last day. Tomorrow he will only integrate with the group 100%."
Kike is a late call for Saturday's match, with the forward coming off the field early in their last contest due to an undisclosed injury. He will likely see a witness test ahead of the match, with that deciding if he is fit enough to compete. He is a regular starter and has seen two goals in his past three appearances, so he will hope to be fit and possibly see the start.
