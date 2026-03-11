Kike News: Back-to-back on scoresheet
Kike scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Oviedo.
Kike scored his side's lone goal to make it three goals in his last four appearances for the club, continuing a run of form that has kept Roberto Fernandez on the bench for the past three games. The forward has taken six shots and created three chances across those four outings.
