Kike News: Four shots in loss

Kike recorded four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.

Kike was unable to find the back of the net during Sunday's game against Real Madrid, although he managed four shots for the seventh time in a league match this season. He had limited chances against a strong defensive performance by the opposition while playing down a man for a stretch following Kylian Mbappe's straight red card. He will aim to improve his attacking output and score his 12th goal of the season against Sevilla on Sunday.