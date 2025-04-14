Kike News: Four shots in loss
Kike recorded four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.
Kike was unable to find the back of the net during Sunday's game against Real Madrid, although he managed four shots for the seventh time in a league match this season. He had limited chances against a strong defensive performance by the opposition while playing down a man for a stretch following Kylian Mbappe's straight red card. He will aim to improve his attacking output and score his 12th goal of the season against Sevilla on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now