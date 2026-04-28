Kike News: Four shots Monday

Kike had four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Levante.

Kike got forward and took four shots Monday, putting two on goal, but failing to really trouble the goalkeeper with any of them. It was a poor offensive performance from both teams and a scoreless draw was a fair result on the balance of things. It's still a disappointing one for Kike, who would have expected to finish one of his chances.