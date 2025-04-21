Fantasy Soccer
Kike News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Kike scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Kike would save his team a point Sunday after finding a goal in extra time of the first half, scoring the equalizer in the 1-1 draw. This makes it 12 goals on the season for the attacker, with his last coming March 2. However, that accounts for all of his goal contributions this season, still without an assist.

