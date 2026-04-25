Kike News: Off-target in defeat

Kike registered four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Kike led the the Espanyol attack Thursday four four shots (one on goal) but could not work the keeper in a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano. After scoring in successive fixtures to begin March, the forward has averaged 2.8 shot attempts per appearance and gone scoreless across his most recent five appearances (four starts).