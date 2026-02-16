Kike News: Scores impressive goal

Kike scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Kike bagged an impressive goal in this contest, evening the score early in the second half in a sequence he fabricated on his own. After a rebound on the edge of the box, the striker hustled his way into position before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Andrei Radu. This was Kike's fourth goal of the season -- a decent output considering he's started in only eight of his 23 league outings this term.