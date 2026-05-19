Kike News: Scores winning goal
Kike scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Osasuna.
Kike earned his recall to the starting lineup after three straight outings from the bench and justified the decision in the most decisive way possible, netting the winning goal to build on his midweek strike. The forward has now contributed eight goals across 36 appearances and 17 starts this campaign.
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