Kike News: Strong showing

Kiké had a good shift against Mallorca on Sunday before being subbed off due to injury. In 71 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from four shot attempts (one on target, two blocked, one off target), created one chance, had six touches in the opposition's box, and completed his only dribble of the match. The 35 year old now has 11 goals in 19 La Liga starts, and two in his last three games. He will aim to continue this fine run of form if he is healthy as Alvaes hosts Villarreal on Saturday.