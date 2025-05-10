Kike Perez Injury: Passed fit for Fiorentina game

Perez (head) has been cleared to return to full training late in the week and will be available Monday, coach Eusebio Di Francesco informed.

Perez took advantage of the extended turnaround to work his way through the protocol following a concussion, but he might begin on the bench since he hasn't trained regularly in the last few days. Cheick Conde or Issa Doumbia would start in that event. He has notched three shots (all on target), three key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and 10 tackles (six won) in his last five showing (four starts).