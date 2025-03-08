Kike Perez News: Creates three chances in Como bout

Perez had two corners and two interceptions, won four of seven tackles and created three scoring chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Perez was active in both pahses, paced his side in key passes and put together a well-rounded stat line, as he has routinely done since heading to Italy. He has notched six shots (two on target), six key passes, 22 tackles (14 won) and 21 crosses (five accurate) in the last five games.