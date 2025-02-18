Kike Perez News: Decent day attacking

Perez had three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-0 loss versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Perez had another solid match attacking Monday despite not finding a goal contribution, notching one chance created, three shots and five crosses in the loss. This comes after notching one chance created, three shots and four crosses in his last match, which was his first start for the club. He has now started in two of his three appearances since joining and should continue in that role after his solid performacnes.