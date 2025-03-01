Kike Perez News: Gritty against Atalanta
Perez won two of five tackles and recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.
Perez did a little bit of everything and was a big physical presence in the midfield. He has provided a secondary assist and logged seven shots (two on target), six key passes, 25 crosses (eight accurate) and 15 tackles (10 won) in the last five matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now