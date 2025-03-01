Fantasy Soccer
Kike Perez headshot

Kike Perez News: Gritty against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Perez won two of five tackles and recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Perez did a little bit of everything and was a big physical presence in the midfield. He has provided a secondary assist and logged seven shots (two on target), six key passes, 25 crosses (eight accurate) and 15 tackles (10 won) in the last five matches.

Kike Perez
Venezia
