Kike Perez News: Pretty good against Empoli

Perez recorded five crosses (two accurate), one key pass, one interception and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Empoli.

Perez had another energetic display and was the runner-up in deliveries within his side, increasing his volume from the past three matches in that regard. He has created at least one scoring chance in five of the last six matches, adding five shots (four on target), 11 corners and 15 tackles (seven won).