Kike Perez headshot

Kike Perez News: Solid in Bologna bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 1:32am

Perez won one of one tackle and registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bologna.

Perez did a little bit of everything in both phases and put together a complete stat-line in the tight loss. He has totaled seven chances created, 19 crosses (there accurate), 18 tackles (nine won) and 15 corners in the last five matches.

