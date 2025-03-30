Kike Perez News: Solid in Bologna bout
Perez won one of one tackle and registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bologna.
Perez did a little bit of everything in both phases and put together a complete stat-line in the tight loss. He has totaled seven chances created, 19 crosses (there accurate), 18 tackles (nine won) and 15 corners in the last five matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now