Kike Salas Injury: Late call against Las Palmas

Salas (undisclosed) has been training with reduced intensity and will be a late call for Tuesday's clash against Las Palmas, coach Joaquin Caparros said in the press conference. "We will need to wait and evaluate him too before tomorrow."

