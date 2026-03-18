Kike Salas Injury: Pictured in team training

Salas (calf) was pictured back in team training Wednesday, the club posted.

Salas missed the last match with a calf issue that turned out to be minor, as the defender was already back in team training Wednesday. That is a big boost for Sevilla, given he has been a steady starter along the back line in recent months. If he gets the final green light from the medical staff, he is expected to slide right back into a similar role in the upcoming fixtures.