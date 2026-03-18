Kike Salas headshot

Kike Salas Injury: Pictured in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Salas (calf) was pictured back in team training Wednesday, the club posted.

Salas missed the last match with a calf issue that turned out to be minor, as the defender was already back in team training Wednesday. That is a big boost for Sevilla, given he has been a steady starter along the back line in recent months. If he gets the final green light from the medical staff, he is expected to slide right back into a similar role in the upcoming fixtures.

Kike Salas
Sevilla
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