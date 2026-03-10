Kike Salas Injury: Suffers calf injury

Salas suffered a calf injury and is ruled out for the time being, the club announced.

Salas suffered a moderate calf injury and won't be available for Sevilla for the time being. This is a significant blow for the club since he had become a regular starter along the back line, largely due to injuries elsewhere, and his absence now removes one of their defensive options for the upcoming fixtures. With Salas sidelined, Tanguy Nianzou, Andres Castrin or Fabio Cardoso could see increased minutes in the back-three moving forward.