Kike Salas News: Scores in win

Kike Salas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Villarreal.

Salas found the back of the net as part of Sevilla's comeback, though the defender likely was more impactful helping prevent Villarreal from scoring more goals after the early onslaught. Salas is likely to be more focused on the defensive side of the pitch against Real Madrid, a team with a +39 goal differential in La Liga play this season.