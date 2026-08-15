Kike Salas News: Sent off Saturday

Salas was sent off in the second half of Saturday's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Salas was sent off with a straight red card after a harsh foul on Jorge De Frutos. This means Fabio Cardoso or Marcao (foot) could be in line to start at right-back when Sevilla take on Athletic Club on Aug. 22. If the ban doesn't get extended by the Disciplinary Committee, Salas should be in line to return against Atletico Madrid on Aug. 29.