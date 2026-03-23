Kike Salas News: Stalwart defending in loss

Kike Salas had two tackles (two won) and 11 clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Valencia.

Kike Salas led the Sevilla defensive effort Saturday with 11 clearances, though they were undone twice in a 2-0 defeat to Valencia. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has made 11 tackles (six won), nine interceptions and 33 clearances while contributing to one clean sheet. Kike Salas has played the full 90 minutes in each of his last nine appearances (nine starts).