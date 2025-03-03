Kiko Femenia Injury: Available vs. Espanyol
Femenia (back) is in the squad for Monday's game against Espanyol.
Manager Marcelino revealed Femenia was involved in training throughout the week during his press conference Sunday, so it's not surprising to see him in the squad for Monday's matchup. He's been a regular in the XI when healthy, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the lineup since he's back in the mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now