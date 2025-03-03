Fantasy Soccer
Kiko Femenia headshot

Kiko Femenia Injury: Available vs. Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Femenia (back) is in the squad for Monday's game against Espanyol.

Manager Marcelino revealed Femenia was involved in training throughout the week during his press conference Sunday, so it's not surprising to see him in the squad for Monday's matchup. He's been a regular in the XI when healthy, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the lineup since he's back in the mix.

Kiko Femenia
Villarreal
